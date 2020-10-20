Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Snoop Dogg Turns 49: Ice Cube, Xzibit & More React
26
0
Meek Mill Confirms New Album Out This Year
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1032
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
794
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Meek Mill Confirms New Album Out This Year

Posted By on October 20, 2020

Meek Mill takes to Twitter to confirm that his upcoming fifth studio album will be arriving before the year’s end.

This year may have been a rough one in a variety of ways, but damned if it didn’t lead to some great music across the board. And it’s not over yet. Several high profile projects are still set to arrive, including releases from Drake, J. Cole, and Meek Mill — with the latter having confirmed as much on Twitter yesterday. Though he neglected to share any further details on the matter, Meek did reveal that he’d be dropping off his new album before 2020 wraps up. 

Meek Mill

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Given how well-received his most recent project Championships was, fueled by hit singles like the Drake-assisted “Going Bad,” the Rick Ross and Jay-Z assisted “What’s Free,” and the Fabolous and Anuel AA-assisted “Uptown Vibes.” In fact, some have even deemed the album to be Meek’s best work yet, raising the bar for him to follow-up in a major way. Though landing on a release date is strictly guesswork, it should be noted that Championships arrived at the end of November, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Meek repeat the tradition on his soon-to-be-released fifth album.

Astute fans were already aware that the wheels were in motion, especially after Drake slid into Meek’s comment section to implore him to release his new single “Pain Away,” which is rumored to feature guest appearances from Roddy Ricch and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Keep an eye out for that, as well as the untitled project, arriving later this year. Are you excited?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Snoop Dogg Turns 49: Ice Cube, Xzibit & More React
26 525 2
0
T.I. Explains Defending His Catalog Against 50 Cent “Verzuz” Trolls
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Snoop Dogg Turns 49: Ice Cube, Xzibit & More React
26
0
Meek Mill Confirms New Album Out This Year
79
0
T.I. Explains Defending His Catalog Against 50 Cent “Verzuz” Trolls
159
0
Mario Doesn’t Think There’s Another Singer Who Can Compete With Him Vocally
199
0
Jennifer Lopez Gets Backlash For “Black Girl From The Bronx” Lyric
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Pap Chanel & Future Feat. Herion Young Gucci Bucket Hat
106
0
KOTA The Friend Dragon
146
0
Lil Yachty & Sada Baby Not Regular
185
0
Nicki Minaj Feat. Eminem Roman's Revenge
146
0
Luh Kel Real
159
0
Lou Phelps NIKE SHOE BOX
132
0
Juice WRLD & Future Fine China
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Doley Bernays “Sugar Hill” Video
159
0
Said Sum Remix
146
0
Young Dolph “The Land” Video
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Snoop Dogg Turns 49: Ice Cube, Xzibit & More React
Meek Mill Confirms New Album Out This Year
T.I. Explains Defending His Catalog Against 50 Cent “Verzuz” Trolls