Meek Mill, DaBaby & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

It’s been an active week in the world of music and Friday was filled with new drops from some of the game’s heavy hitters. We received the deluxe edition of Pluto x Baby Pluto in the middle of the week, as well as new albums from two of the most exciting artists of the year, Megan Thee Stallion and SAINt JHN. This week’s Fire Emoji update is filled with new bangers so without further delay, here’s the breakdown:

Meek Mill found his local feuds bleeding into a national trending topic this week. Instead of engaging in the back-and-forth, the rapper opted to log out of both Twitter and Instagram until the release of new music on Friday. He followed through with his promise, dropping off the QUARANTINE PACK. It was only necessary “GTA” ft. 42 Dugg made its way onto the playlist.

Both SAINt JHN and Megan Thee Stallion unleashed debut albums on Friday and neither of them disappointed. Meg’s project was filled with some solid features but her collab with Lil Durk certainly is a stand-out. We also got “Freedom is Priceless” from SAINt JHN’s While The World Is Burning.

Other additions to this week’s playlist includes new drops from Key Glock, IDK, DaBaby and Future and Lil Uzi. Check the latest update below.

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.