Meek Mill Gives Himself A Deadline To Make $100 Million

It’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey. Meek Mill knows that part of his mission is to financially be able to support anything that his family could possibly need or want. He’s one of the most successful rap artists of the last decade, and he’s made a boatload of money over those years. It’s not enough, though. He wants more and he’s giving himself a deadline to get there.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Promising himself that he’ll work as hard as he can to achieve his goals, Meek Mill is giving himself a short while to make a whole lot of money, publicly manifesting that he’ll make $100 million before Summer 2022.

“Ima touch a 100m by summer 2022,” wrote Meek on Twitter. “Minimum,” he specified.

This might not be a far jump for Meek, who has surely become a multi-millionaire through all of his business endeavors and music releases. However, Summer 2022 isn’t too far away. He’s got about a year-and-a-half to make a bunch of M’s. However, with all of the advocacy he’s done in regards to the stock market, investing, and more, it’s clear that Meek knows what he’s doing when it comes to his money.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Do you think that Meek can accomplish this?

Recently, Meek began teasing a return to his “street” sound, posting a snippet of a song with Lil Baby and Lil Durk where the three rappers go back-to-back-to-back to deliver what sounds like a scorching hit. Check that out here.