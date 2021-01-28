Rap Basement

Meek Mill Goes Back-To-Back-To-Back With Lil Baby & Lil Durk On New Song

Posted By on January 28, 2021

Meek Mill has a scorcher on his hands, previewing new music with Lil Baby and Lil Durk.

Cue the hype train. Meek Mill just previewed a snippet from his upcoming new song and it’s sounding pretty crazy, complemented by features from Lil Baby and Lil Durk.

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has been promising an onslaught of new music for a few weeks. That time appears to finally be approaching and, after the star rapper cleared his Instagram and Twitter accounts, fans theorized that something big was in the works. With all of tonight’s drops awaiting us, it looks like Meek might have something to offer, playing a snippet of his latest record with Lil Baby and Lil Durk, two of the hottest rappers at the moment.

“@lildurk x baby x meek now back to the street sh*t,” said Meek about the direction in his sound. “I’m waiting on y’all! 3 way back 2 back 2 back! #streetshungry.”

As Meek says in the caption to his post, the three rappers bounced ideas off of each other in the studio, recording this one as a back-to-back-to-back effort. Durkio starts off the track with one bar before Meek jumps in for the next. Lil Baby takes over where Meek left off, and it continues on. 


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This sort of back-and-forth style is nothing new in hip-hop. However, much like we saw with Lil Baby and 42 Dugg in “We Paid”, it can pay dividends as there is always a fresh component being added to the song. 

Listen to the track preview above and let us know if you want this one.

Via HNHH

