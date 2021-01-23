Rap Basement

Meek Mill Hints At His Next Potential Musical Direction

Posted By on January 23, 2021

Meek Mill is looking to work with some new talent.

It’s been a long time since we got a full-length project from the likes of Meek Mill and with each passing month, fans get more and more eager for some new music. When big artists take their time in between albums, fans can grow quite impatient, although Meek has always made sure to reassure his fanbase that there is some heat on the horizon.

Perhaps a good indicator of this is the fact that he recently took to Twitter with a call out for some new talent. In fact, Meek is specifically looking for young artists from Nigeria, who aren’t necessarily known to the world just yet. Of course, there are some massive artists from Nigeria right now, including Burna Boy and Wizkid specifically. However, with Meek’s call out, it’s clear that he wants to put someone on.

Based on the tweet above, there is a real chance that we could be hearing some Nigerian influence on Meek’s next project. While this isn’t guaranteed, there is no denying that the Nigerian sound is becoming more popular right now, and it would only make sense for Meek to try and incorporate those sounds into his next project.

Let us know what you’re looking forward to from Meek’s next project, in the comments below.

Meek Mill

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company
Via HNHH

