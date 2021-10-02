Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
1959
0
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1403
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Meek Mill, J. Cole & Wale Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on October 2, 2021

Plus, new heat from Key Glock.

Over the past year, Meek Mill has been heavily teasing his follow-up to Championships. A few freestyles were scattered across the summer to build anticipation while the single, “Sharing Locations” ft. Lil Baby and Lil Durk has been on steady rotation. On Friday, the rapper finally released his new album, Expensive Pain. With 18 songs in total, the rapper brings some of his best work to date to the table. It was only right that we included “Outside (100 MPH)” for this week’s Fire Emoji playlist.

While J. Cole and Wale both came up under the Roc Nation team in the early stages of their career, it’s been a minute since we’ve heard them on wax together. The two connected back in 2018 for “My Boy (Freestyle).” Now, they’ve joined forces alongside Miami hit-making duo Cool & Dre for their latest effort, “Poke It Out.” 

Memphis is currently having its reign in the rap game, again. We’ve witnessed the city’s scene influence and impact the game in ways that are often not acknowledged. Young Dolph‘s Paper Route Empire has been delivering a steady stream of releases this year. Key Glock, specifically, has been among the most consistent rappers out. This week, he shared his latest single “Ambition For Cash” which you could check out on our Fire Emoji playlist.

Press play below and make sure you subscribe to HNHH on Spotify. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show
291
0
Burna Boy, Mahalia & More Secure Spots On This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
199
0
Meek Mill Chooses Between “Expensive Pain” And “Championships”
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Headie One Cry
79
0
Popcaan Superior
93
0
Fresh Porter Feat. Young Crazy & Rioo Trap A Lot
106
0
Kent Jones Feat. Rick Ross Bout It
146
0
Bandgang Lonnie Bands Feat. EST Gee & The Big Homie Hot
132
0
Tone Stith Feat. Maeta Something In The Water
159
0
NorthsideBenji Keep Runnin'
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Kali Uchis Feat. SZA “Fue Mejor (Remix)” Video
265
0
Keemo “Boujee” Video
278
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Durk “Already Won” Video
516
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show