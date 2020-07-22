Meek Mill & Kim Kardashian’s Possible Entanglement: Twitter Reacts

Tension continues to mount for the West-Kardashian clan. Kanye West appears to be going through some issues, rather publicly, as the rapper-turned-presidential candidate has taken to twitter the past couple of days to make shocking allegations against his own family.

Following his rally in South Carolina, where he made strange and controversial claims about Harriet Tubman, the rapper hopped on twitter and compared his life to that of the film Get Out, alleging that his wife, Kim Kardashian, attempted to get him “locked up.” Shortly after, the #PrayForYe hashtag began to trend on twitter, as fans rallied together in their concern for Kanye’s mental wellbeing. Despite the immediate backlash to Kanye’s first twitter rant, he returned to the keyboard last night, airing out more grievances with his wife.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

In the latest set of tweets, some of which have been deleted, the rapper once again reiterated that he and Kim almost aborted their oldest daughter North, and then went on to basically insinuate that there was something romantic between Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill, when the two teamed up for a prison reform initiative.

He wrote: “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform.’ I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me. Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them???”

There’s a lot of information packed in here, and of course, the twitter reactions have proved swift and expansive.

Take a look at how Kanye’s Meek Mill allegations have been dissected on twitter below.

What’s your reaction to all of this?