Meek Mill Previews High-Octane Song With Pop Smoke

Meek Mill has something special coming our way, teasing yet another new song on social media and seemingly preparing to drop a whole slew of new record. Last week, the Philadelphia rapper posted a preview of his fiery new record with Lil Baby and Lil Durk, going back-to-back-to-back with them in what sounds like it’ll be a must-add to any one of our playlists. He didn’t stop there though because he’s right back and teasing another track, this time with the late Pop Smoke.

“I can’t waitttttttt Philly x brooklyn sh*t,” wrote Meek on Instagram. He shared a video of the likely music video for the song, which shows him spitting high-octane bars in his signature style before passing the torch to the fallen Pop Smoke. The Brooklyn rapper seemingly has the hook for this one, coming through with his infectious delivery before the video cuts off.

This is the second high-profile collaboration that Meek Mill has previewed in less than a week. With that said, it’s possible that he could be planning a release for this week, or in the near future. Definitely keep an eye on Meek because he’s cooking.



The Philly rapper recently gave himself a deadline to get to the next level of his financial wealth, promising himself that he’ll make $100 million before Summer 2022. Do you think he can do it?

