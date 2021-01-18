Rap Basement

Meek Mill Promises New Music: “Rap Getting Weak”

Posted By on January 18, 2021

Meek Mill promises to release some new music when we least expect it.

Meek Mill has previewed a lot of new music in the last few weeks but he hasn’t released much of anything. It looks like that’s all about to change though because, on Monday afternoon, the Philadelphia rapper told fans that he’ll strike when they least expect it.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Despite the release of his 4-piece Quarantine Pack in November, Meek Mill fans have been hounding the artist for new music for the last few weeks. However, because of all of the steps it takes to release a single, album, or another musical body of work, Meek hasn’t been moving quickly enough to satisfy everyone. Still, he wants to make sure that he can come through with releases whenever he feels like it, and it looks like he’ll be starting pretty soon. On Twitter, Meek claimed that he was ready to drop some new music to spice up the game a bit.

“I’m about to just start dropping sh*t no promo or nothing,” said Meek Mill. “Rap getting weak all the systems you gotta go thru to put out music …. sh*t will have you over thinking!”


Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

It’s easier than ever to share your music on a large scale, but a label-signed artist like Meek Mill often needs to jump through hoops to retain control of their release calendar. Meek seemingly has some say in what comes out of his vault, and it sounds like he’s ready to just start offloading.

Who’s excited for new music from Meek Mill?

Via HNHH

