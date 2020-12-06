Rap Basement

Meek Mill Reportedly Only Offered Poundside Pop $10K For Record Deal

Posted By on December 6, 2020

After trading barbs on social media, Poundside Pop details a meeting he had with Meek Mill.

Meek Mill represents Philadelphia to the fullest but a few weeks ago, he was facing a supposed “ban” from entering North Philly. It all began when Meek Mill offered a record deal to rappers from the city in exchange for squashing their beef. Poundside Pop was arguably the loudest in his criticism, demanding Meek “pick a side” which the CHAMPIONSHIPS rapper declined to do.

In a recent sit-down with VladTV, Poundside Pop reflected on an actual encounter with Meek Mill where they had discussed a deal with Dream Chasers. Unfortunately, it sounds like Meek Mill was trying to lowball the rapper. Pop explained that he and Meek formed a relationship after “O.S.S.”

“You know, you gotta come correct when you trying to sign somebody,” he said. “That ain’t work out right, basically,” he continued.

“I’m stayin’ out in L.A., stayin’ out the way. I get with Meek because he out in LA. So we runnin’ around a little bit. So then they like, ‘I’m trying to sign you,’ basically,” he recounts. And while he was initially down, Meek wasn’t offering a substantial amount of money.


 Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“When the deal come, it’s for $10,000. A $10,000 deal, I’m like, ‘What the fuck?’ Fuck I’m supposed to do with this? I’m out in L.A.,” he said. “The cost of livin’ is expensive out here. So basically, I told him, ‘this ain’t enough. I’m fuckin’ with you but I ain’t feelin’ this jawn.’ He sent another one back for $20,000. I said, ‘Nah, I can’t do nothing with $20K, either. After taxes, it’s damn near $10,000.'”

He added, “I can’t take care of my folks with that. I can’t even take care of myself with that.”

Apparently, there was no love lost after the deal went left. Check out the full clip below. 

Via HNHH

