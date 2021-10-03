Rap Basement

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
Papoose September
Drake Certified Lover Boy
Meek Mill Says He Left The Roc Nation Office With “4 New Partnerships”

Meek says his “walk-thru” at Roc Nation scored him some massive business opportunities.

Meek Mill might not have a record deal under Roc Nation but he’s always up to something when it comes to working with Jay-Z. The Philadelphia emcee’s journey and history with Mr. Carter and his label have been well-documented. In 2012, Jay-Z signed Meek to a management deal under Roc Nation. Since then, Hov’s been a strong supporter of Meek through his legal run-ins, and teaming up with Philly rapper in the fight for criminal justice reform. Most recently, Jay and Meek partnered for a joint venture between Dream Chasers and Roc Nation. 


In a photo posted to Instagram a few days ago, Meek reported on his last trip to visit the Roc Nation team, suggesting this list will only grow with 4 new partnerships set in stone. 

“I just did a walk thru at Roc Nation & left with 4 new partnerships,” Meek Mill captioned the photo, a candid snapshot of him socializing between drinks at a meeting. The photo features fellow Philadelphia native and Roc Nation-managed artist Lil Uzi

Though the timing of the announcement coincides with Meek’s recent release of his latest album Expensive Pain, his follow-up project to the wildly successful Championships, it is not clear exactly what these partnerships could entail. But with Meek and Roc Nation’s inspiring track record, the possibilities are especially exciting.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding these mysterious partnerships. 

