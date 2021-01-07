Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

T.I. Responds With A Message After Capitol Raid
159
0
Maryland Court Allows Rap Lyrics To Be Used As Evidence In Murder Trial
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1204
3
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
913
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Meek Mill Says The US Might Be The “Most Racist Country” After Capitol Riot

Posted By on January 7, 2021

In reaction to the violent mob at the U.S. Capitol yesterday, Meek is calling the country “the most racist” in the world.

Yesterday, Americans and the international community alike looked on as a violent mob stormed in the U.S. Capitol, breaching security and breaking windows to gain access to the building. There, pro-Trump protestors who organized the protest that led to the eventual storming looted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office and posed for pictures at her desk, among many other destructive acts. Many have already chimed in to comment on the acts of domestic terrorism, with Meek Mill being the latest addition to the growing list of celebrities speaking out. 

Meek shared a shot of a protestor who had managed to make it all the way down to the floor of the House. Preceding with a devil emoji paired with an American flag, the Philadelphia-bred rapper captioned the post, declaring the United States, “might be the most racist country in the world, adding that he “lost hope seeing this today!!!!!!” 

He continued, “We about to take some 757’s to Africa give America a break!,” suggesting the Black community in the United States charter the commercial jets and leave the country. 

The violence at the Capitol resulted in one protestor being shot in the chest and in critical condition before succumbing to her injury later that day. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter all stepped forward to condemn the violence at the Capitol as well. 

In other Meek news, he and Drake are reportedly shooting a new music video together in the Bahamas

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Maryland Court Allows Rap Lyrics To Be Used As Evidence In Murder Trial
132 525 10
0
T.I. Responds With A Message After Capitol Raid
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

T.I. Responds With A Message After Capitol Raid
159
0
Maryland Court Allows Rap Lyrics To Be Used As Evidence In Murder Trial
132
0
Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Certified Platinum
172
0
Lil Durk Pledges To Stop “Name Dropping The Dead” In Music
159
0
Fans Claim Eminem’s “We Made You” Predicted Capitol Riots
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kelly Clarkson Hold On, We're Going Home (Cover)
159
0
The Game Church For Thugs
79
0
Last Days Feat. Benny The Butcher Tradition
172
0
Marlon Craft At The Door
119
0
Key Glock Off The Porch
93
0
Rick Ross Feat. Styles P Keys To The Crib
212
1
Big E Feat. Wale & DJ Money Feel The Power
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Nav Feat. Gunna “Young Wheezy” Video
93
0
Lil Durk Feat. King Von “Still Trappin'” Video
172
0
Tyga “Nigo In Beverly Hills” Video
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

T.I. Responds With A Message After Capitol Raid
Maryland Court Allows Rap Lyrics To Be Used As Evidence In Murder Trial
Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Certified Platinum