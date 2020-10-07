Meek Mill Shows Wale Some Crew Love

It’s no secret that things weren’t always smooth sailing between Meek Mill and Wale. Yet in reality, the pair played an integral role in shaping Rick Ross‘s MMG empire, having joined forces on a variety of hits — including some unreleased heat in the stash. Most recently, the MMG labelmates connected on Wale‘s sixth studio album Wow…That’s Crazy, blessing the standout anthem “Routine,” produced by StreetRunner. And though they have yet to link up on wax since, it’s clear that the pair have come to appreciate all the ups and downs their friendship has spawned.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, Meek Mill shared a behind the scenes picture of himself and Wale in what appears to be a studio — though that’s merely an assumption based on the fact that two rappers are present. In any case, Meek makes sure to show some crew love to his longtime collaborator, poking fun at their occasionally contentious dynamic. “Me and @wale argued a thousand times & made millions together,” he writes, sparking a quick comment from Fabolous: “Wale loves the debates.”

Though hardly indicative that new music is coming, it’s certainly welcome to see the two lyricists united once again — not to mention able to poke fun at some previous tension. Check out the picture below, and sound off- what’s your favorite collaboration between Meek Mill and Wale? And in the spirit of the debates that Wale so enjoys, which emcee do you ultimately believe has the stronger discography?