Featured

Meek Mill Sits Down For “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” Podcast

Posted By on October 5, 2021

Following the release of his “Expensive Pain” album, Meek Mill sat down for “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game.”

Meek Mill recently dropped off his new album Expensive Painhis first release since Championships in 2018. Featuring guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Giggs, A$AP Ferg, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kehlani, and more, the project is already projected to score between eighty-five and ninety-five thousand album-equivalent units.

Shortly after releasing the project, Meek took a moment to sit down with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo on A Million Dollaz Worth Of Game to discuss a variety of topics. Those familiar with Meek Mill and his story already understand that authenticity is part of his character, and it’s remained true to this day. It’s part of why many still view Meek as a “people’s champ” of sorts, relating to the Philadelphia rapper more so than many of his hip-hop peers.

Meek Mill

John Shearer/Getty Images 

Throughout the two-hour-plus appearance, Meek covers topics like social media and its impact on relationships, the ongoing dangers of drug abuse, and more. One of the most interesting moments arises when Meek takes a firm stance against Percocet usage, a conversation that takes place around the twenty-five-minute mark. 

“If you take percs right now, you an asshole,” he states, drawing a line in the sand. “You could die off of just trying to get high, kill half your brain cells in your mind just by trying to get high. Nine times out of 10, when you get a Percocet off the street it’s probably gonna be a hit-up perc. They got tests on the Instagram, ain’t trying to do all that to get high, man.” 

There’s plenty more from Meek Mill to unpack throughout, and fans of the Expensive Pain rapper would be wise to check out his entire appearance on Gillie and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth Of Game below. 

WATCH: Meek Mill sits down on A Million Dollaz Worth Of Game

Via HNHH

