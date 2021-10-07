Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
119
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3110
1
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1548
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Meek Mill Tweets He Is “Looking For BIA”

Posted By on October 7, 2021

Meek Mill didn’t specify why or for what, but let the world know he’s looking for the “Whole Lotta Money” rapper.

Since dropping “Whole Lotta Money” and its remix featuring Nicki Minaj, BIA’s rapid ascension into stardom has been impressive and has sparked a ton of conversation between the Boston rapper’s supporters, and her detractors. 

And despite criticism about her Met Gala look and supposedly underwhelming BET Hip Hop Awards “Whole Lotta Money” performance, BIA has taken it all within stride and has clearly caught the attention of some of her peers in the rap game. 

Nicki Minaj blew Drake‘s cover a couple of months ago after she revealed that the Toronto rapper had allegedly been texting her all night asking about BIA and now Minaj’s ex, Meek Mill, has made it clear he’s interested in linking up with her. 

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Quote-tweeting a fan’s screenshot of BIA’s record with G Herbo called “BESITO” Meek wrote simply, “I’m looking for Bia.”

The Philadelphia rapper, fresh off releasing his fifth studio album Expensive Pain did not elaborate beyond that single sentence but there’s a couple possible explanations. 

Fans obviously jumped to the thought that Meek is romantically interested in BIA but it was pointed out that on the ASAP Ferg-assisted “Me (FMW) you can hear the classic Lil Jon “BIA BIA” sample. Meek’s tweet, combined with the “BIA BIA” sample, have led fans to believe that a possible remix between the “Dreams & Nightmares” rapper and BIA is on the way. 

There have been no other hints or nods to a “Me (FMW)” remix but based on the Lil Jon sample, it is possible a collaboration is on the way. It is also possible that Meek simply liked what he saw from BIA on the BET stage. 

Whether or not anything comes from Meek’s “I’m looking for Bia” tweet is yet to be seen but if anything does, check back to HNHH and in the meantime, let us know if you’d be excited for a potential Meek Mill x BIA record in the future. 

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
119 525 9
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238 525 18
0

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
119
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238
0
Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake’s New Album
225
0
Machine Gun Kelly Teases His “Born With Horns” Album: “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”
397
0
The Alchemist Admits He Once Thought Ye’s Name Was “Cognac West”
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kodak Black Killing The Rats
40
0
NLE Choppa Another Baby OTW (Pound Cake Remix)
93
0
Zach Zoya Feat. Benny Adam Start Over
53
0
Michael Dion Feat. Rick Ross Can You Hear Me Now?
199
0
Curren$y Feat. Jim Jones The Beach
132
0
Fabolous Gyalis Freestyle
172
0
Bobby Fishscale Feat. Kalan.FrFr Role Models
106
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Angels (RIP Lil Snupe)
185
0
Tay Money “The Assignment” Video
225
0
BbyAfricka Feat. Lil Yachty “Dead To Me” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake’s New Album