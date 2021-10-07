Meek Mill’s “Expensive Pain” Concert To Feature Lil Baby, Lil Durk & More

Following the release of his brand new album Expensive Pain, Meek Mill is already looking to showcase the project in a major way. Today, Meek has announced an official “album playback concert,” set to transpire at Madison Square Garden on October 23rd.

An official announcement for the upcoming event promises that “all features” will be in attendance, which means fans will be seeing appearances from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Giggs, ASAP Ferg, Vory, and Brent Faiyaz.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

At this point, it stands to reason that the event will be a performance, and not simply a glorified album listening party — though either way, it’s likely to be a star-studded affair.

Should you be interested in catching Meek’s playback concert live in the flesh, you can cop tickets over at Ticketmaster right here. It’s evident that Meek is eager to perform his latest on the big stage, and it will be interesting to see how some of the fan-favorite tracks translate in a live environment. We already got a glimpse after Meek popped up to perform alongside Lil Baby and Lil Durk in New Jersey, where he held it down with a rendition of “Sharing Locations.”

Let us know in the comments if you’re keeping Expensive Pain on steady rotation — if so, be sure to check out our own review of the album right here. If you’re among the many who believe it to be among Meek’s best, perhaps the album playback concert is something you should consider checking out.