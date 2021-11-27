Meek Mill’s Final “Dreamchasers” Mixtape To Be Released As NFT

Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of his latest body of work, Expensive Pain. The album’s rollout was far less anticlimactic than Championships but there were a few still several highlights. And even with the album out, it doesn’t look like fans will have to wait too long to receive more music from Meek.

In the era of cryptocurrency and NFTs, it looks like Meek will be taking a different approach to releasing the fifth and final installment of the Dreamchasers mixtape series. The rapper previewed some new music on his Instagram page along, revealing that he would be taking a bigger step into the digital space with his next project. “#DCPOUNDCAKE LAST DREAMCHASER MIXTAPE A NFT …. LOYALTY CLUB STARTS JANUARY.1st 2022 you can invest merch albums and shows and get marketed,” he wrote.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A few days prior, Meek initially announced the Loyalty Club, though it’s unclear what that is. “Loyalty club starts January 1st, 2022 NFT mixtape,” he captioned an Instagram post.

With new music from Meek on the way, in the form of an NFT, it’ll be exciting to see how this ends up playing out. The exclusivity surrounding NFTs is what makes them so highly sought after but that also means that the owners have a choice in whether the music is released to the general public.

Ultimately, Meek fans will certainly be excited to hear what he’s been cooking up since Expensive Pain.

Peep Meek’s post below.

