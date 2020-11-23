Rap Basement

Megan Fox Gushes Over Machine Gun Kelly: “We’ve All Been Under His Spell”

Posted By on November 23, 2020

The pair made their red carpet debut last night at the 2020 AMAs.

In case you missed it, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their relationship red-carpet-official on Sunday evening, at the 2020 American Music Awards. To make the night an even bigger milestone for them, Fox had the chance to introduce her beau to the stage for a memorable performance of his two songs, “Bloody Valentine” and “My Ex’s Best Friend.”

“Once in a lifetime, magic can happen,” she told the audience. “For this next performer, we’ve all been under his spell since his debut in 2012.”

However, this certainly isn’t the first time that she has flaunted her romance with MGK and probably won’t be the last. Following her highly publicized split from her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green in May, Fox wasted no time making her new relationship with Kelly official. 

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she said in an interview with Give Them Lala… And Randall.Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has like ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.

Via HNHH

