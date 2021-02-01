Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B Announces New Single Dropping This Week
93
0
Uncle Murda Explains Being “Mad” At Pharrell For Saying Snitching Is Acceptable
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12600
1
Wiz Khalifa
1866
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly’s SNL Performance: “Best That Show Has Ever Seen”

Posted By on February 1, 2021

MGK’s long-awaited SNL debut makes his girlfriend proud.

SNL returned this past Saturday for its first show of 2021 and the tenth installment in its 46th season. The Office and A Quiet Place alumnus John Krasinski hosted the episode, and Cleveland artist Machine Gun Kelly served as the show’s musical talent for the night.

His appearance on the late-night television show marked his debut as an SNL performer, nearly a full decade after the release of his breakout hit “Wild Boy” with Waka Flocka in 2011. Although his style has changed considerably since his early days on Bad Boy Records, his latest performance is still a major accomplishment for the creator of Tickets to My Downfall.

Megan Fox, who has made it abundantly clear that she and MGK are not yet engaged, was in attendance for his milestone gig. After Kelly delivered an energetic performance of “Ex’s Best Friend” and a toned-down rendition of “Lonely,” Fox star hit the gram to shower her boyfriend with praises.

“SNL week. Best performance that show has ever seen,” the Transformers star wrote in a quick post in which she shared a few outtakes from that night. Fox’s public appreciation is undoubtedly appreciated by MGK, but it also serves as a hot take regarding SNL’s outstanding history of performers.

With artists such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and several others having cemented highly regarded SNL performances in the past, where do you think Machine Gun Kelly belongs in the rankings?

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cardi B Announces New Single Dropping This Week
93 525 7
0
Uncle Murda Explains Being “Mad” At Pharrell For Saying Snitching Is Acceptable
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B Announces New Single Dropping This Week
93
0
Uncle Murda Explains Being “Mad” At Pharrell For Saying Snitching Is Acceptable
132
0
Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly’s SNL Performance: “Best That Show Has Ever Seen”
146
0
Juice WRLD Secures Another Platinum Plaque
159
0
Offset Claims He Brought Jordans And Nikes Back In Style
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lupe Fiasco Kara Walker
79
0
Victoria Monet F.U.C.K.
146
0
Yxng Bane Feat. M Huncho & Nafe Smallz Dancing On Ice
172
0
Big Boi Apple Of My Eye
159
0
DreamDoll Different Freestyle
251
0
Wiz Khalifa Feat. 24hrs & Chevy Woods Chicken With The Cheese
199
0
Papoose Capital Bullshit
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Nechie “Stackin It” Video
79
0
Rich The Kid Feat. Mulatto, Flo Milli, Rubi Rose “Nasty” Video
79
0
2 Chainz “Grey Area” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B Announces New Single Dropping This Week
Uncle Murda Explains Being “Mad” At Pharrell For Saying Snitching Is Acceptable
Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly’s SNL Performance: “Best That Show Has Ever Seen”