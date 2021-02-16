Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
79
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
13036
2
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
1337
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Megan The Stallion Is Getting Her Degree This Fall

Posted By on February 16, 2021

While clapping back at a Twitter troll, the Houston hottie herself revealed she’s set to finish up with her degree this fall.

Megan thee Stallion’s career has ballooned to unprecedented heights in the past two years. In 2020 alone, Megan scored two billboard number-one hits with her viral hit “Savage,” followed by a remix with Beyoncé, and the unforgettable “WAP” with Cardi B. She’s managed to notch four Grammy nominations under her belt as well, and she’s showing no signs of slowing her pace in the new year with her latest hit “Body.”


Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

With such a distinguished career in a short amount of time, it’s easy to forget Megan was a college student before the fame, and its no surprise Megan has taken a bit longer to finish up with her degree than anticipated. Unfortunately for Meg, she’s become the subject of some Twitter trolls mocking her for her extended time spent obtaining her degree. In the tweet posted on Monday (February 15), Meg clapped back at people mocking her college career, additionally revealing she’s going to be graduating this fall. 

She wrote, “Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe,” in response to a now-deleted tweet from a troll. 

The “Body” hitmaker is currently studying Health Administration part-time–of course, online at Texas Southern University while pursuing her rap career. She revealed in an interview back in 2019 she was inspired to get the degree after watching her grandmother care for her freat-grandmother. She added she wants to, “”create a facility for people who are older to go and have somebody help them with their end-of-life care”.â¨

She continued in a second tweet, “They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree SIKE,” completed with a stream of laughing emojis. Big ups to Meg on the major achievement!

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
79 525 6
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
79
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93
0
Young Thug Drowns His Daughter In Gucci For Her 9th Birthday
93
0
Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap” Turns 3
119
0
Ice-T Turns 63: Happy Birthday To The OG
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

YNW Bortlen Feat. Toosii Lovey Dovey
146
0
Lupe Fiasco Put You On Game
119
0
Fat Ray Feat. Danny Brown Dopeman Heaven
199
0
Joey Fatts Better Days
185
0
Nef The Pharaoh Feat. DaBoii Mentions
212
0
Megan Thee Stallion Southside Forever Freestyle
212
0
Big L Put It On
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
185
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
225
1
Lil Durk Feat. Lil Baby “Finesse Out The Gang Way” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
Young Thug Drowns His Daughter In Gucci For Her 9th Birthday