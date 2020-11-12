Rap Basement

Inspectah Deck Shares Story Behind Legendary "Triumph" Verse
City Girls Announce Star-Studded "P*ssy Talk" Remix
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
Megan Thee Stallion Announces Debut Album “Good News”

Posted By on November 12, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion is releasing her official debut studio album “Good News” next week!

Megan Thee Stallion has been all over the news circuit this year. Some of the stories have been good, and some of them have been bad.

Many of us can confidently refer to 2020 as the worst year of our lives. We’re in the midst of a global pandemicsystemic racism is at a new high in the United States, we just survived a crazy election, etc. For Megan Thee Stallion, she’s gone through all of that while also recovering from a traumatic incident this summer

Megan’s shooting has been a major topic of interest in the news and, while her alleged shooter has been sharing his side of the story through social media live-streams and his own music, Meg is ready to finally focus on some good news.

After years of waiting, the Hot Girl is finally releasing her official debut studio album, titled Good News.

“Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet,” said the rapper on Instagram. “Through this rough ass year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said MY OFFICIAL ALBUM ‘GOOD NEWS’ IS DROPPING NOVEMBER 20TH PRE ORDER WILL BE AVAILABLE TONIGHT #GOODNEWSMEGAN.”

The album cover shows a nude Megan holding a newspaper to cover up her torso, with headlines about her printed overwhelmingly throughout.

Are you looking forward to Megan Thee Stallion‘s debut album next week?

Via HNHH

Inspectah Deck Shares Story Behind Legendary "Triumph" Verse
City Girls Announce Star-Studded "P*ssy Talk" Remix
Inspectah Deck Shares Story Behind Legendary "Triumph" Verse
City Girls Announce Star-Studded "P*ssy Talk" Remix
Future & Lil Uzi Vert's Top 3 Collabs Before "Pluto x Baby Pluto"
J. Cole Humbly Thanks Drake, Kanye, & More On "Friday Nights Lights" Anniversary
Future & Lil Uzi Vert's "Pluto x Baby Pluto" Tracklist Is Here
Nav Pickney
Billie Eilish Therefore I Am
RMR The Wishing Hour
Jay-Z Feat. Kanye West The Bounce
Run The Jewels No Save Point
Kodak Black Remember The Times
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Around
Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby "NFL" Video
NAV Feat. Lil Baby "Don't Need Friends" Video
Beanz Breaks Down Why "Belly" Is Her GOAT Movie In "Top 5"
Inspectah Deck Shares Story Behind Legendary "Triumph" Verse
City Girls Announce Star-Studded "P*ssy Talk" Remix
Future & Lil Uzi Vert's Top 3 Collabs Before "Pluto x Baby Pluto"