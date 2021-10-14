Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3243
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1694
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Her Special Popeyes “Hottie Sauce”

Posted By on October 14, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion reveals that she is also a new Popeyes franchise owner.

Weeks after suiting up as the Hot Girl Coach in one of Nike’s latest ads, Grammy-wining rapper and cultural sensationMegan Thee Stallion is back with another major brand partnership, and like her Houston counterpart Travis Scott, the “Thot Shit” rapper has teamed up with a popular fast-food franchise.

Instead of McDonald’s, however, Thee Stallion is bringing a special offering to Popeyes, and according to Meg, her special “Hottie Sauce” will be available exclusively at Popeyes starting on Tuesday, October 19.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage as Spotify Advertising celebrates the All Ears On You Campaign on October 07, 2021 in New York City.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion’s collaboration with Popeyes doesn’t stop there, though. In addition to her anticipated “Hottie Sauce,” the Houston rapper has revealed that she has also officially become a Popeyes franchise owner, and soon, fans will be able to grab some food from one of her own Popeyes locations.

“Yessss hotties it’s true,” the Good News artist announced via Instagram. “Thee Mf Hot Girl has her very own HOTTIE SAUCE AT @POPEYES DROPPING OCT 19TH. Not only does ya girl have an official sauce but I’m also now a franchise owner and will be opening up my very own Popeyes locations.”

See Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Hottie Sauce” commercial below.

Will you be heading to your local Popeyes next week to try Megan Thee Stallion’s new Hottie Sauce?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172 525 13
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199
0
Drake & Future “Life Is Good” Producer D. Hill Has Passed Away: Report
1046
0
Don Toliver Reveals That He Wrote “No Photos” For Pop Smoke
265
0
Doja Cat Passes Drake To Become Rapper With Most Monthly Listeners On Spotify
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Don Q Funk Flex Freestyle #167
132
0
Soulja Boy Squid Game
146
0
Young Chop Get Hit In They Sh*t
212
0
YNW BSlime Feat. NLE Choppa Citi Trends
212
0
NBA OG 3Three Cardio
159
1
Offset Jim Feat. Aitch Chinese K
132
0
Maxo Kream GREENER KNOTS
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

OMB Bloodbath Feat. EST Gee “Not Gang” Video
79
0
Jazz Cartier Shows Off Parking Tickets, A Power Drill, & Tennis Balls On “In My Bag”
132
0
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Jhene Aiko “One Of Dem Nights” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
Drake & Future “Life Is Good” Producer D. Hill Has Passed Away: Report