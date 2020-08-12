Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Pop Smoke Was “First” Freshman In XXL’s 2020 Class, Couldn’t Be Added Posthumously
79
0
Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out “Dudes” Who Criticize “WAP” & Not “Slob On My Knob”
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
913
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
768
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out “Dudes” Who Criticize “WAP” & Not “Slob On My Knob”

Posted By on August 11, 2020

It looks like Meg is making the comparison to point out a double standard

The “WAP” controversy continues as people have taken to social media to debate Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s latest single. The collaborative effort arrived just last Friday and immediately became a fan favorite, however, there were plenty of people who weren’t thrilled about hearing the song’s vulgar lyrics. Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro even shared a video of himself reading the lyrics and soon, he went viral after someone remixed his clip with the “WAP” music video. Both Cardi and Megan have defended their raunchy single against people who say it’s inappropriate for women to speak so provocatively.

On Tuesday (August 11), Megan Thee Stallion tweeted that people who seem to have an issue with WAP are the same who sing along to lyrics of the same caliber from other artists. “Lol dudes will scream ‘slob on my knob’ word for word and crying abt WAP bye lil boy,” she wrote. Megan is speaking about the group Tear Da Club Up Thugs—a subgroup of Three 6 Mafia—who, in 1999, released their song “Slob on My Knob.”

The track includes rhymes like, “Slob on my knob like corn on the cob / Check in with me, and do your job / Lay on the bed, and give me head / Don’t have to ask, don’t have to beg / Juicy is my name, sex is my game / Let’s call the boys, let’s run a train / Squeeze on my nuts, lick on my butt.” The comparison hasn’t slowed down critics. Do you think there is a double standard?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Pop Smoke Was “First” Freshman In XXL’s 2020 Class, Couldn’t Be Added Posthumously
79 525 6
0
Beyoncé Calls Young Girl Who Went Viral For Crying While Watching “Black Is King”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Pop Smoke Was “First” Freshman In XXL’s 2020 Class, Couldn’t Be Added Posthumously
79
0
Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out “Dudes” Who Criticize “WAP” & Not “Slob On My Knob”
172
0
Beyoncé Calls Young Girl Who Went Viral For Crying While Watching “Black Is King”
119
0
Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Team Member
212
0
Trina Trends After Cardi B Uses Her To Defend “WAP” Raunchiness
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Quincy Aye Yo
146
0
Paloma Ford Feat. Rick Ross All For Nothing
93
0
Twelve'len LIARS [ACT I]
106
0
Safaree Samuels B.A.D (Big A** D*ck)
424
0
Vic Mensa Feat. Malik Yusef & Wyatt Waddell No More Teardrops
172
0
Sadistik Feat. Mick Jenkins Zodiac
212
0
Cookiee Kawaii Vibe (If I Back It Up)
344
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Juice WRLD & The Weeknd “Smile” Video
132
0
Lil Yachty & Future “Pardon Me” Video
172
0
42 Dugg “Big 4’s” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Pop Smoke Was “First” Freshman In XXL’s 2020 Class, Couldn’t Be Added Posthumously
Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out “Dudes” Who Criticize “WAP” & Not “Slob On My Knob”
Beyoncé Calls Young Girl Who Went Viral For Crying While Watching “Black Is King”