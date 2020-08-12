Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out “Dudes” Who Criticize “WAP” & Not “Slob On My Knob”

The “WAP” controversy continues as people have taken to social media to debate Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s latest single. The collaborative effort arrived just last Friday and immediately became a fan favorite, however, there were plenty of people who weren’t thrilled about hearing the song’s vulgar lyrics. Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro even shared a video of himself reading the lyrics and soon, he went viral after someone remixed his clip with the “WAP” music video. Both Cardi and Megan have defended their raunchy single against people who say it’s inappropriate for women to speak so provocatively.

On Tuesday (August 11), Megan Thee Stallion tweeted that people who seem to have an issue with WAP are the same who sing along to lyrics of the same caliber from other artists. “Lol dudes will scream ‘slob on my knob’ word for word and crying abt WAP bye lil boy,” she wrote. Megan is speaking about the group Tear Da Club Up Thugs—a subgroup of Three 6 Mafia—who, in 1999, released their song “Slob on My Knob.”

The track includes rhymes like, “Slob on my knob like corn on the cob / Check in with me, and do your job / Lay on the bed, and give me head / Don’t have to ask, don’t have to beg / Juicy is my name, sex is my game / Let’s call the boys, let’s run a train / Squeeze on my nuts, lick on my butt.” The comparison hasn’t slowed down critics. Do you think there is a double standard?