Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Show Following Astroworld Fest

Posted By on November 30, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion’s homecoming show has been canceled “out of respect” for the victims of Astroworld Festival.

A few weeks have passed since tragedy struck the grounds of NRG Park in Houston during Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival. 10 people died during the festival including a 9-year-old boy who succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. 


Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The events that took place have left the city of Houston in a state of grief, leading Megan Thee Stallion to cancel her upcoming show in the city. In a statement given to local publication the Houston Chronicles, Meg explained that the Dec. 3rd show at 713 Music Hall is canceled “out of respect” for the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

“Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.”

The performance was meant to be a celebratory occasion since Megan was tapped as one of the first dozen of artists that were expected to hit the stage at the newly opened venue.

We’ll keep you posted on further updates surrounding Astroworld Festival. Did Megan do the right thing? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]

Via HNHH

