Megan Thee Stallion Can’t Believe Politicians Were Upset About “WAP”: “Don’t Listen”

Posted By on September 24, 2020

The rapper also discussed being a “girl’s girl” and what it was like growing up with a close family.

The “WAP” takeover continues after the Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion No. 1 single has topped the charts. TikTok helped with the hype as users repeated recreated the “WAP” dance, but people like Michael Rapaport couldn’t see the record’s appeal. There have been plenty of others who have vocalized their disapproval on social media, including a number of right-wing politicians and their supporters who have spoken out against the song’s explicit lyrics.

Megan Thee Stallion, TIME 100, WAP, Politicians, Interview, Video
Erik Voake / Stringer / Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion was recently named one of TIME‘s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 with a flowing entry penned by Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson. In her own sit down with the publication, Megan addressed the “WAP” controversy and said she struggled with understanding why people were making it a bigger deal than it needed to be.

“When I saw all of the politicians in an uproar about mine and Cardi’s ‘WAP’, I was just really taken back,” she said. “Like, why is this your focus right now? If you have an issue with what I’m saying don’t listen to it. Tune out, ’cause I didn’t ask you to tune in.” The rapper also added that she’s excited to see that there are “so many women in music right now” and stressed the importance of working together. Check out her snippet with TIME below.

