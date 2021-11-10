Megan Thee Stallion Comes Forward To Help Travis Scott Astroworld Festival Victims

Houston-based rapper Megan Thee Stallion wants to help Astroworld Festival victims and their families, telling a reporter that it’s her “duty” to provide support.

The rapper, who is currently in the process of completing her final semester of college, spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she reacted to the tragedy that happened last weekend in her hometown at the Astroworld Festival.

“Houston is my hometown. It has a special place in my heart,” she said. “I feel terrible. Whatever we can do, I want to help. I want to support. Always. That’s my duty. That’s what I gotta do. We’re sending prayers and condolences and positive energy to everybody and their families.”



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Megan follows Roddy Ricch, who was booked at the festival and vowed to donate his fee to the victims’ families. Travis Scott has issued refunds for every Astroworld festivalgoer, and he partnered with BetterHelp to provide free mental health services to anybody affected by the tragedy. Erykah Badu also commented, supporting Travis in a tweet.

At the time of this publication, over forty-six lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott and Astroworld organizers. Dozens more are expected to be filed before the end of the week.

Watch what Megan had to say below. We will continue to keep you up-to-date with developments from this tragic incident.