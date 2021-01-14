Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Announce Ariana Grande “34+35” Remix

Finally, it looks like we can anticipate a decent stream of new music tonight. Things have been a little slow to start the year but, tonight, it looks like we can expect new music from DaBaby, dvsn, and plenty of others. Of course, there were rumors flying all week about Ariana Grande’s “34+35” remix, which was set to feature two other superstars. Finally, after people speculated on who could be hopping onto the raunchy record, it has been revealed that two of rap’s leading ladies are joining Ariana.

Unveiling the cover artwork on social media, Ariana made the announcement that Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat will be featured on the upcoming remix of the hit record, which drops tonight. The cover shows the women with their hair styled in up-dos as Grande stands in the middle, wearing some armor. It’s possible that a music video will drop to supplement the new remix.

With a team-up of this magnitude, you can only imagine the impact it will have on the charts. This has been one of the most popular records from Ariana’s new Positions album. Do you think the “34+35” remix will dethrone the album’s title track on the charts? “Positions” currently sits at #2.



Let us know if you’ll be listening in when this drops in a few hours. Considering Azealia Banks’ recent bullying of both Megan and Doja, you just know that she’ll be secretly tuning in to see what kind of hate she can spew in their direction.