Lil Baby Forced To Flee Super Bowl LV Home After Fans Find Out Where He Was Staying
Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Tease “34+35” Remix Video
Doc D Planetory Destruction
Wiz Khalifa
Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Tease “34+35” Remix Video

Posted By on February 7, 2021

We’re all waiting patiently…

Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, & Doja Cat teamed up for the “34+35 (Remix)“, showcasing their star power together. The single was a fan favorite, and it’s easy to see why. Grande’s hit single “34+35” was included in her chart-topping album Positions that dropped around Halloween last year. With the help of TikTok, the song went viral, and then Meg and Doja hopped on it.

We long expected these three queens to team up with each other for some visuals for this single, and it looks like it’s finally coming to fruition. Both Meg and Doja Cat shared pictures of them together alongside Grande on social media, teasing the upcoming video.

Meg is on a great music video run right now. Her single “Cry Baby” with DaBaby was given the visual treatment and fans are loving it. Of course, the ongoing drama between her legal team and Tory Lanes’ is still fully raging.  That doesn’t seem to be dampening her shine though. Doja Cat, on the other hand, shot up the charts after her TikTok silhouette challenge went viral. She was also just included on Forbes 30 under 30 list. Are you excited about the “34+35 (Remix)” music video? Let us know below. 

Via HNHH

Lil Baby Forced To Flee Super Bowl LV Home After Fans Find Out Where He Was Staying
James Corden Tries To Help The Weeknd With Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Performance
Wiz Khalifa Feat. 24hrs Dreams
Yelawolf Feat. Caskey Been A Problem
Sean Leon Heart Rate
Tierra Whack 02/05/21 Freestyle
Phora Loaded Gun
Wyclef Jean Is This Love?
Lil Berete, Young Smoke & Tizzy Stackz Big Body
Benny The Butcher “Trade It All” Video
Internet Money Feat. Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD “Blast Off” Video
Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
