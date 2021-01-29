Rap Basement

Charlamagne Tha God Argues Drake Needs Lil Baby More Than The ATL Rapper Needs Him
159
0
Monica Lived In A Hotel After Shannon Brown Split, Says "Respect Is Key" In Divorce
93
0
Featured

Megan thee Stallion Earns Gold Status For “Good News”

Posted By on January 29, 2021

The Houston Hottie’s debut project has officially earned a gold certification.

Megan thee Stallion has had a colossal year and a half. Since debuting on the scene, the Houston Hottie’s ascent to the top has been by storm. After the success of her 2019 single “Big Ole Freak” and scoring a spot on the XXL “Freshman Class” list the same year, the 25-year-old rapper has gone on to become one of the most recognizable acts in the music industry. With the further success of “WAP” and “Savage,” Megan even earned a spot on Time’s annual 100 most influential people list last year.  


Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Most impressively, Megan accomplished all this before even debuting her first official project. She has just earned another accolade for her debut album Good News, scoring an RIAA Certified Gold Record for the effort. Megan proudly shared the news on Instagram Friday (January 29), sharing a snap of the certification. She penned in the caption, “GOOD NEWS IS ALREADY OFFICIALLY GOLD HOTTIES,” followed by tons of very-fitting flame emojis. 

She continued, “This is the fastest y’all ever ran it up lol I love all of y’all and we gone keep going tf up,” referring to the fact that this is the fastest one of her projects have earned that distinction. She concluded, “REAL HOT GIRL SH*T.” 

Megan released “Girls in the Hood,” “Don’t Stop,” with Young Thug, and “Body” as singles from the project, the latter of which went on to peak at no.12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 

Congratulations to Megan on her latest accolade! 

Via HNHH

