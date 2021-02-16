Megan Thee Stallion Fans Want To Know Who She’s Dating After She Says “My Boo Loves Me”

The last time Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that she was in a relationship was back in 2019 when she and Moneybagg Yo couldn’t stop posting about one another. Fans witnessed them lay on affections and exchange expensive gifts, but like many other Rap romances, things came to an end. Since that time, Moneybagg has been living his best life with Ari Fletcher by his side, but Megan has been hush-hush about her dating life.

Back in July 2020, there was speculation that Megan had a new man after she seemed to casually mention it during an Instagram Live session, and months later, rumors began to crawl through social media that she may be dating Pardison Fontaine. The pair of rappers have been shamelessly flirting online, but neither will come forward to confirm any gossip. While her Hotties wait on that, Megan Thee Stallion popped up on her birthday to reflect on why she has much to celebrate.

“I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me,” the rapper tweeted today (February 15). “My boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me , I’m just happy and blessed lol.” Couldn’t forget her idol and “Savage (Remix)” collaborator. Check out a few posts below.