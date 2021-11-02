Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Feels Pressure To Create Hits: “Everything Is So Quick”

Posted By on November 1, 2021

The rapper spoke openly about the pressure artists feel to create chart-toppers when “everybody’s attention span is so short.”

The music industry has always chased after the next big hit, no matter the genre. Record executives want to see that an artist can put up numbers and often, we’re confronted with songs and albums that fans aren’t happy with because labels have rushed artists to put out music. We have heard hoards of complaints from artists over the years as they have spoken about releasing projects just to satisfy those in charge, and according to Megan Thee Stallion, the pressure is real.

The hitmaker’s fame has only increased over the last few years as she has become one of the hottest artists globally, and during her chat with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s New Music Daily, Megan explained why she often feels as if she has to keep cranking out hit songs.

Megan Thee Stallion
Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

“I feel like, today, right now, everybody’s attention span is so short, so I feel like a lot of artists are pressured to make a song that’s—you need the first thirty seconds of the song to be a smash,” she said. “Because people are, you know, you lookin’ at TikTok or you lookin’ at whatever you lookin’ at, Instagram. Everything is so quick.”

“You wanna hurry up and do something that’s gonna catch everybody’s attention and I feel like it’s a lot of pressure to make music that you feel like everybody likes,” she added. “So, it’s like, should I make myself this one way because I want to make sure that I hold my audience’s attention, but then like, another side of me wants to make that I always cater to my Hotties. I wanna do things that keep the people in love with me that fell in love with me in the first place because I like to Rap.”

So, Megan has been doing her best to focus on honing her Rap skills while balancing the expectations of the industry as she prepares for her next album slated for 2022. Check out her interview with Lowe below.

Via HNHH

