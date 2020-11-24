Rap Basement

Megan Thee Stallion Get Texts From Beyoncé & Jay-Z “All The Time”

Posted By on November 23, 2020

The “Good News” rapper also described the differences in working with Beyoncé and Cardi B.

This is Megan Thee Stallion‘s time to shine. The Good News rapper has had a whirlwind year with monumental accomplishments, controversies, No. 1 songs, and show-stopping performances—including her recent “Body” appearance at the American Music Awards. As thousands of her fans attempt to complete the viral “Body” challenge, Megan caught up with Entertainment Tonight to discuss what it was like for her linking up with Beyoncé for their hit song “Savage (Remix)” and Cardi B for their chart-topping “WAP.”

“Working with Cardi and Beyoncé, it was two totally different experiences,” said Megan. “Beyoncé’s the OG. Like, she is the standard. You want to be like Beyoncé. You want to grow up and be like Beyoncé. You watch Beyoncé from when you were a kid to this point in life. Beyoncé is somebody that is so top tier, you just feel so great to know that you even made it that you can even be in the room with Beyoncé. I felt like, girl, I was breathing Beyoncé’s air. That is a flex.”

She said that her relationship with the Knowles-Carters deepened following the “Savage (Remix) collaboration. “They both text me all the time and they send me inspiration things and like, that is just so crazy.” She didn’t mince words when it came to praising Cardi, either. “Cardi is like my homegirl. She is so great, she’s so fun,” said Megan. “We both are very unapologetically us and to be two women with big personalities and big confidence and still be able to coexist comfortably with each other, that is like a really big deal to me. I really respect her. I appreciate her.”

Check out the clip of Megan Thee Stallion‘s Entertainment Tonight interview below.

Via HNHH

