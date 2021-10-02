Megan Thee Stallion Happily Surprised By Miley Cyrus Crashing Festival Performance

She certainly knows a thing or two about twerking and Miley Cyrus took her talents to the stage during Megan Thee Stallion‘s performance. The Houston rapper has been keeping busy by balancing her Fashion Nova partnership, festival line-ups, various appearances, and studio time. Earlier today (October 1), Megan kicked off her weekend by performing in front of thousands of screaming fans at the ACL Festival in her home state. The Austin, Texas event went on without a hitch, and Megan even received a surprise during her set.

The rapper was hyping up the crowd during her performance on “Do It On The Tip,” her 2020 single featuring City Girls. The fan favorite was well-received and then, Miley Cyrus made an appearance.

Miley strolled her way onto the stage and caught Megan off guard, but the Good News hitmaker was more than thrilled to see her friend. Immediately, Miley began twerking on Megan and the Houston Hottie stepped aside to give Cyrus a moment in the spotlight. Even Megan’s backup dancers were excited to see Cyrus and everyone gave hugs.

A video of th moment has gone viral and you can check it out below.