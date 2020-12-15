Rap Basement

Megan Thee Stallion Performs “Savage” Christmas Remix At “Santa’s Twerk Shop”

Posted By on December 15, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with James Corden to create a Christmas remix of “Savage.”

There’s some “ho, ho, hos” in this house. 

Megan Thee Stallion and James Corden created their holiday version of her #1 single called “Savage Santa” on The Late Late Show.

On a set called Santa’s Twerkshop, Meg rocked an all-red outfit, while Corden dressed as a rough Santa. The duo exchanged all the original “Savage” lyrics for a Christmas theme with references to Rudolph, eggnog, going down the chimney, and more. Instead of hearing “I’m that b****,” Meg rapped “He sees you when you sleeping, b****.”

Corden lent his vocals on the chorus rapping, “I’m a Santa/Jolly, happy, merry/Face is plump and hairy/Sack of gifts I carry.” 

This holiday remix of “Savage” follows Meg’s remix with Beyoncé, which arrived in April and hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in late May. The remix appeared on Meg’s debut album Good News, which also included features from DaBaby, City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, Big Sean, and more.

It has also been speculated that the Hot Girl Coach may be performing her hit song alongside Queen Bey at the 2021 Grammys. That would truly be a Christmas miracle. Stay tuned.

[via]

Via HNHH

