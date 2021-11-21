Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Wale Has Fired His Management Team
119
0
Future Celebrates “Life Is Good” Going Diamond
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1893
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1469
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out Of AMA’s Performance With BTS

Posted By on November 21, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion explained an “unexpected personal matter” will prevent her from taking the stage with BTS at the 2021 AMAs.

Megan Thee Stallion will not be gracing the stage with South Korean boyband BTS this weekend at the AMAs, citing an “unexpected personal matter” for her absence. Megan Thee Stallion and BTS would’ve made their national television debut performance of their collaboration, “Butter” at the award show but unfortunately, it’ll have to wait. The rapper took to Twitter where she broke the news to her fans.


Rich Fury/Getty Images

“Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend,” Megan tweeted on Saturday. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

Given that both BTS and Megan Thee Stallion boast incredibly dedicated fanbases, there was surely disappointed that she wouldn’t end up making it to the award show after all. “Butter” dropped towards the tail end of August, just as the summer closed out. The original song is currently nominated for Best Pop Song. 

Megan Thee Stallion racked up three nominations at this year’s award show. “Body” is nominated for Favorite Trending Song while her debut album, Good News is up for Favorite Hip-Hop Album. She’s also nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist alongside Cardi B, Coi Leray, Erica Banks, and Saweetie.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s tweet below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Wale Has Fired His Management Team
119 525 9
0
Pete Davidson, Method Man, & Marc Cohn Perform Hilarious “Walking In Memphis” Parody On “SNL”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Wale Has Fired His Management Team
119
0
Future Celebrates “Life Is Good” Going Diamond
106
0
Pete Davidson, Method Man, & Marc Cohn Perform Hilarious “Walking In Memphis” Parody On “SNL”
146
0
NBA Youngboy Drops New Clothing Collaboration With VLone
132
0
Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out Of AMA’s Performance With BTS
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Sally Sossa Eternity
93
0
French Montana Feat. Rick Ross & John Legend Touch The Sky
132
0
Isaiah Rashad Feat. Young Nudy & Kal Banx Deep Blue
159
0
Fenix Flexin Fenix Flexin, Vol. 2 Intro
132
0
Paris Bryant Run Around
159
0
Jaah SLT For The Week
146
0
Lucki Feat. F1lthy NEPTUNE VS. INDUSTRY
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Baby Tate “Dungarees” Video
119
0
I Love You, I Hate You – The Film
278
0
Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Wale Has Fired His Management Team
Future Celebrates “Life Is Good” Going Diamond
Pete Davidson, Method Man, & Marc Cohn Perform Hilarious “Walking In Memphis” Parody On “SNL”