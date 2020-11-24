Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
79
0
Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1535
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
874
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To First Grammy Nomination

Posted By on November 24, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter today to react to her first-ever Grammy nomination.

This goes without saying, but it has been a huge year for Megan Thee Stallion. She just dropped her highly anticipated album, Good News, amid the pandemic, and worked with some of the most iconic artists in the industry. It’s unsurprising that she is getting the formal recognition she deserves, but nonetheless, it’s an incredible milestone in her career.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It was just announced today that she was nominated for her first Grammy award, and she took to Twitter to share her reaction. Meg has never been one to keep quiet, but the news of her nomination initially left her speechless, as she tweeted six crying emojis — presumably happy tears — and nothing else. Obviously, love from her fans has been flooding her mentions since.

Interestingly, her nomination is not for hers and Cardi B‘s iconic track “WAP” — which was quite possibly one of the biggest songs of the year. Instead, “Savage” was selected.

Hotties let’s celebrate the GRAMMY nominations and my new album!!!,” she subsequently wrote in another celebratory tweet. A fan video was also shared of Megan’s first reaction, where she exclaimed: “What? Who? Me? Oh my god, what?!”

So far, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich have joined Megan on the nomination list, with many more to come as the day goes on.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
93 525 7
0
QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
79
0
Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
93
0
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To First Grammy Nomination
53
0
Jack Harlow Incorrectly Identified During GRAMMY Noms
79
0
Best Rap Album Grammy Nominations: Artists & Fans React
53
0
More News

Trending Songs

RMR Substitution For Love
93
0
NoCap Pain Show
66
0
Cordae The Parables
146
0
Lil Berete Feat. 2KBABY Murda
172
0
Abra Cadabra Show Me
146
0
Thutmose My Maria
159
0
Nas Come Get Me
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
265
0
Conway Feat. El Camino “Forever Droppin Tears” Video
119
0
DaBaby “More Money More Problems” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To First Grammy Nomination