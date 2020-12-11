Rap Basement

Megan Thee Stallion Says Jay-Z Gives Her “Hot Girl” Advice

Posted By on December 10, 2020

She said Beyoncé is encouraging but Jay-Z tells her to “turn up.”

She still can’t believe that she has a personal relationship with the Knowles-Carters, but Megan Thee Stallion is loving it. The Good News rapper collaborated with her fellow Houston native on the global viral hit “Savage (Remix),” and since that time, Megan said she speaks with Beyoncé and Jay-Z on a regular basis. Their relationship began to build after she inked a management deal with Roc Nation, and now the billion-dollar couple gives her advice on her life and career.

“Being able to just speak to Beyoncé now? Girl, pat on the back, this is great,” Megan told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She was then asked which megastar gives her the best advice. With a laugh, Megan Thee Stallion began by saying, “I would say Jay-Z gives the fun advice.”

“Like, say if I’m having a bad day, he’ll be like, ‘Megan, girl you need to be somewhere driving the boat. Turn up,'” said the rapper. “‘Have a good time, forget what them people [have to say].’ You get what I’m saying? He gives me more Hot Girl advice.” Beyoncé, on the other hand, is more motivational.

“Beyoncé is like, ‘Look, queen, just rise above,'” Megan said with a smile. “She’s very… She says it the nicer way. Jay-Z gives me the turnt up way.” We can only imagine a phone call where Jay is telling Meg to “drive the boat.” Check out her interview below.

Via HNHH

