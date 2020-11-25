Megan Thee Stallion Says She Saved Tory Lanez Diss Track For Album

Following the release of her latest album, Good Newslast week, and her much-deserved Grammy nominations yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion revealed to Ebro in the Morning that her diss track “Shots Fired,” directed at Tory Lanez, was “ready to go” just one day after Tory allegedly fired shots at her.

“It comes a time where it gets hard to be the bigger person sometimes,” she began. “And at the end of the day, I can’t just keep letting people walk all over me.”

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

“I can’t keep letting people take these jabs at me and I’m not gon’ say nothing. That’s just not in my nature,” she went on. “When you know you’re right and you know you have nothing to prove, you really don’t have to give a response. “But once you made it rap beef, you put it on wax, now I gotta say something. I really had the song all ready but I was like, you know what, let me just save it for the album.”

She revealed that she considered dropping the track right after the incident, but then opted to wait until she had cooled down. “Because it was ready to go the next day. I was like, you know what, let’s be calm. Let’s be patient. Let’s see how this plays out and let me just wait and put it on my album,” she said.

Y’all muthafuckas so confused. Bitch, I done told you who shot me, but y’all muthafuckas acting like, ‘Oh, we don’t know.'” Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why She Dropped Tory Lanez Diss – XXL | https://www.xxlmag.com/megan-thee-stallion-explains-tory-lanez-diss-track-shots-fired/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

Y’all muthafuckas so confused. Bitch, I done told you who shot me, but y’all muthafuckas acting like, ‘Oh, we don’t know.'” Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why She Dropped Tory Lanez Diss – XXL | https://www.xxlmag.com/megan-thee-stallion-explains-tory-lanez-diss-track-shots-fired/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

Y’all muthafuckas so confused. Bitch, I done told you who shot me, but y’all muthafuckas acting like, ‘Oh, we don’t know.'” Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why She Dropped Tory Lanez Diss – XXL | https://www.xxlmag.com/megan-thee-stallion-explains-tory-lanez-diss-track-shots-fired/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

Y’all muthafuckas so confused. Bitch, I done told you who shot me, but y’all muthafuckas acting like, ‘Oh, we don’t know.'” Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why She Dropped Tory Lanez Diss – XXL | https://www.xxlmag.com/megan-thee-stallion-explains-tory-lanez-diss-track-shots-fired/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

“It comes a time where it gets hard to be the bigger person sometimes,” Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why She Dropped Tory Lanez Diss – XXL | https://www.xxlmag.com/megan-thee-stallion-explains-tory-lanez-diss-track-shots-fired/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral