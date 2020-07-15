Rap Basement

Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot Twice In The Foot

Posted By on July 15, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion clarifies rumors that she suffered foot injuries from broken glass.

People have been trying to figure out just what happened over the weekend that got Tory Lanez arrested and Meg Thee Stallion sent to the hospital. Reports emerged on Monday that Tory was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle after police discovered a gun in his car. That same report revealed that Meg Thee Stallion suffered from foot injuries from glass cuts, though that doesn’t seem to be the case.


 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

TMZ received a statement from Megan Thee Stallion regarding the incident and it’s worse than simply injuries from glass. Meg revealed that she was shot in the foot twice, though she didn’t reveal who pulled the trigger.

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” the statement reads.

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

At this point, police have not connected Tory Lanez to the shots fired outside of the residence in Hollywood Hills.

[Via] 

Via HNHH

