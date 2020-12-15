Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s “In Talks” To Perform “Savage” With Beyoncé At Grammys

Posted By on December 15, 2020

The Hot Girls and the BeyHive may have a meltdown.

The upcoming Grammy Awards may be controversial for various reasons, but it’s a cause for celebration for Megan Thee Stallion. The rising artist is one of the most sought after artists in the industry as companies, shows, and her fellow artists are clamoring for an opportunity to work with the rapper. She amassed four nominations for next year’s Grammy ceremony, including Best New Artist, and her “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé received nods in Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song.

Megan recently caught up with the Los Angeles Times to discuss her meteoric career as well as her forthcoming Grammy appearance. The rapper mentioned that she hasn’t yet chosen her “arm candy” for the evening as her date, but there was a mention about her possibly performing. According to the publication, Megan revealed that she’s “in talks” to grace the stage with Beyoncé for what could only turn out to be a paramount performance.

The Houston rapper’s No. 1 hit “WAP” with Cardi B was expected to gain a few Grammy nominations, but Cardi revealed that she didn’t submit the track for consideration. Megan told the L.A. Times that she didn’t know why her collaborator decided to miss out, but added, “Cardi is a very smart woman, so I never question her decisions. She knows exactly what she’s doing.”

What’s next? Megan looks forward to possibly collaborating with Rihanna and Doja Cat in the future.

[via]
Via HNHH

