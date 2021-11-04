Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Sultry College Graduation Photos

Posted By on November 4, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion makes everything hotter.

Megan Thee Stallion has been living a double life

While blowing up into one of the biggest stars in music and modern pop culture, the “Savage” rapper has also been working towards her college degree. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Megan has been vocal about getting her degree and how much work it has been trying to balance her music career and academics, but it’s easy to get lost in all of the jaw-dropping IG pics and chart-topping songs, and forget that she is on the verge of graduating from college. 

Back in October, Meg shared a photo of her graduation cap (decorated with the message “Real Hot Girl Shit”) and announced that she would be graduating from Texas State University with a degree in healthcare administration. 

Today, Megan returned to Instgram with a set of sultry graduation photos and some more details about her upcoming graduation from TSU.

“Showed my ass and still went to class,” Megan captioned the carousel of photos. “IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS … doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t ! Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that !”

After bouncing between a handful of community colleges, Meg landed at TSU, and after grinding as a part-time student for a couple years, she is finally getting her degree. It’s unclear if she will put it to use immediately, as it’s very clear she has no intention of slowing down her rap career, but working towards a degree while living as a global superstar is an accomplishment in and of itself. 

So here’s to Megan Thee Stallion — congratulations from HNHH, and good luck on those last final exams! 

Check out Megan’s graduation pics here, and let us know what you think in the comments. 

Via HNHH

