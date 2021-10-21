Rap Basement

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Sultry Teaser For New Freestyle Project

Posted By on October 21, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion is pulling “From Thee Archives” for a surprise project next week.

This week has been huge for Megan Thee Stallion, for both her career and her personal life. Regarding the latter, the Good News artist has been celebrating her one-year anniversary with rising New York rapper Pardison Fontaine, complete with congratulatory messages from her fans and an iced-out diamond chain from Pardi.

In addition to her fulfilling love life, Meg has even more to celebrate because her “Hottie Sauce” with Popeyes dropped this week as well. Now, as a thank you to all of her supporters, Megan Thee Stallion has decided to treat her fans with a surprise project. 

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage as Spotify Advertising celebrates the All Ears On You Campaign on October 07, 2021 in New York City.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

According to the “Thot Shit” rapper, she will be digging through her vaults to bless fans with a brand new project on Friday, October 29. Rather than an album filled with new material, the project — which is tentatively titled Something For Thee Hotties — will house a mix of unreleased material and some of her fan-favorite freestyles.

“My gift to my hotties 10/29 [heart on fire emoji] freestyles y’all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives to hold y’all over for the rest of the year [smiling devil emoji],” Meg wrote in the post’s caption.

See the tentative cover art for Megan Thee Stallion’s forthcoming freestyle project below.

Considering that the Houston artist first made a new for herself in the Hip-Hop community by obliterating freestyles, are you excited for Meg’s new project to drop next week?

Via HNHH

