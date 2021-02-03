Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Progress After Three Weeks Of Hottie Boot Camp

Megan Thee Stallion has been using her free time in the last three weeks to get into shape with her very own “Hottie Boot Camp.” She’s been sharing her new health journey with her fans on Instagram and she recently posted her latest progress photo, after three weeks of clean eating and intense workouts.

Peep the results of her hard work below, with clear definition in her legs and stomach.

This health-conscious journey started in January when the “Body” rapper made an IGTV video explaining her plan while lounging on her couch. She wrote: “So Hottie Bootcamp in my house is officially starting! It’s not necessarily a weight loss journey but a health journey. Y’all will be experiencing this with me every step of the way, real healthy girl sh*t.”

Meg shared an additional video of herself discarding all of her junk food. She cleaned out her fridge and got rid of all her unhealthy snacks, explaining in the clip, “I like to snack and I like to eat whatever I want to eat. And I just feel like lately, the things that I’ve been eating have not been so good for my body.”

This habit of sharing vlogs for her “Hottie Bootcamp” progress has continued since, with Megan sharing videos of her healthy diet choices and different workouts frequently– and she’s maintained a weekly progress photo as well, to truly show fans what types of results she’s achieving.

In another IGTV video from the “Hottie Bootcamp” series, Meg introduces us to her trainer, Tim, who goes on a grocery shopping trip to help the rap star pick out healthy snacks, seasonings, fruits, and vegetables, and eventually even shows us how to make Meg’s “Hot Girl Smoothie.”



In other IGTV video uploads, we get a glimpse at Megan’s rigorous workout routines.

Considering the determination and passion Megan has for her “Hottie Bootcamp,” we’re bound to see even more impressive progress photos next week. Stay tuned.