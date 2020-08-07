Rap Basement

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Close Friendship With Beyoncé: “I Feel Like I Am Family”

Posted By on August 6, 2020

The Houston rapper said that she and Beyoncé “talk all the time.”

She took a brief break after she was injured in a shooting, but Megan Thee Stallion is pressing forward with her career. Last month, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were involved in an incident that resulted in the rapper undergoing surgery. She remained relatively quiet for a few weeks but after taking to Instagram Live to briefly discuss the incident with viewers, Megan has returned full force. Tomorrow, her collaborative single “WAP” with Cardi B is released and earlier today, she shared that she’s the new face of Revlon. Meg is also Variety‘s latest cover star, and in her interview with the publication, she discussed her relationship with Beyoncé.

Megan has been a fan of the megastar for some time, and after putting it out in the universe that she wanted to collaborate with her fellow Houston native, “Savage (Remix)” was born. Now, Megan says she and Queen Bey are close to being besties. “In the first five minutes of the conversation, I felt like I’ve been knowing her all my life,” Meg stated. “She treated me like family, and now I feel like I am family. We talk all the time.”

Beyoncé recently showed support for Megan Thee Stallion by sending her a “get well soon” card with a bouquet of flowers. As far as the shooting is concerned, there have been plenty of conspiracy theories floating about. We’ll all have to wait to see what the court has to say about this one.

[via]
Via HNHH

