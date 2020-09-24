Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph Rich Slave
807
2
The Lox Living Off Xperience
609
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Tapped For SNL Season Premiere

Posted By on September 24, 2020

With Saturday Night Live set to premiere on October 3rd, Megan Thee Stallion has been confirmed as the first musical guest.

It’s been a year of ups and downs for Megan Thee Stallion. But despite the severity of the downs, it’s hard to argue that the overall picture hasn’t ultimately been positive. Not only did she recently secure a platinum plaque for her single “Captain Hook,” secured her foothold on the rap game on Cardi B‘s “WAP,” made the cut for Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People In The World,” but she also landed a position on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live’s upcoming season.

Megan Thee Stallion

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

With the episode set to air on Saturday, October 3rd, Meg took to Instagram to celebrate the latest milestone. “HOTTIES Oct 3 the mf hot girl coach will be on the SEASON PREMIERE of SNL with @chrisrock,” she captions, alongside an image of the lineup. Though some might have liked to see her try her hand at sketch comedy, as it stands Megan will be holding it down as the musical guest. The question is, can the studio audience (which will be reintroduced for this new season) handle a rendition of “WAP,” provided she decides to go that route?

Should you be interested in catching Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Saturday Night Live” debut, catch that on October 3rd. If that’s not enough of a reason to tune in, consider that you’ve also got Chris Rock and Jim Carrey in the mix

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212
0
Travis Scott Received Michael Jordan’s Blessing To Film “Franchise” Video
265
0
Kanye West Samples Lauryn Hill Classic In New Snippet “Believe What I Say”
278
1
Everything Tory Lanez Alleges In “Daystar” Lyrics
278
0
More News

Trending Songs

A$AP Ferg Feat. Mulatto In It
40
0
Mustafa Air Forces
53
0
Lil Wayne Feat. 2 Chainz Siri
66
0
Action Bronson Cliff Hanger
185
0
Suspect Feat. Giggs Bruce Wayne
159
0
Smoke Boys Feat. Dizzee Rascal Justin Bieber
93
0
Joji Tick Tock
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Russ Feat. Kehlani “Take You Back” Video
106
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Baby “Rags2Riches 2” Video
119
0
Bryson Tiller “Right My Wrongs” Video
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Travis Scott Received Michael Jordan’s Blessing To Film “Franchise” Video