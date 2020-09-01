Rap Basement

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On A Private Jet & Freestyles Over Biggie’s “Big Poppa”

Posted By on August 31, 2020

The rapper is back on her grind after being sidelines following July’s shooting.

Fresh off of her MTV VMAs performance, Megan Thee Stallion has no time for rest. The Houston Hottie seems to be almost fully recovered from being shot in the foot a month and a half ago. She’s back to taking care of business and jet-setting with her team, and after sharing a freestyle that went viral recently, Megan Thee Stallion is back with another. 

Megan Thee Stallion, Twerking , Private Jet, Freestyle, Dallas, K104, Radio STation
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

The Queen of the Hot Girls first shared a video of herself twerking for the camera right before she boarded a private jet. Her destination was unknown, but the rapper soon posted another video that showed her visiting Dallas’s K104 radio station. The host gave a quick introduction as the beat for Notorious B.I.G.’s 1994 classic “Big Poppa” played overhead. Meg didn’t hesitate and jumped right into her freestyle, and as she continued, the DJ became increasingly impressed by the “WAP’ rapper’s rhymes.

Meanwhile, the public awaits more information regarding the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. We’ve recently received Meg’s version of events and fans believe there are still details missing that only Tory can answer—that is if he chooses to do so. For now, check out Megan’s recent posts below and let us know what you think of her freestyle.

Via HNHH

