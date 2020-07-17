Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows Tory Lanez Following Shooting Incident
79
0
Conway Shares “From King To God” Tracklist With Freddie Gibbs, But Not Drake
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
741
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
715
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows Tory Lanez Following Shooting Incident

Posted By on July 17, 2020

Following the insane and ongoing investigation behind Megan Thee Stallion being shot in the foot, allegedly by Tory Lanez, it now appears the Hot Girl has officially unfollowed Daystar.

The hip-hop world is in an absolute state of “What in the Harlem Nights?!” shock following the recent reports of Megan Thee Stallion being shot in the foot earlier this week by an assailant now alleged to be fellow popular musician Tory Lanez. As more information continues to develop in the investigation, social media may soon prove to be the key in unlocking the truth.

Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows Tory Lanez Shooting foot
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

As The Shade Room recently spotted, Meg has apparently unfollowed Tory on Instagram in the days following the Los Angeles incident. So many conflicting reports are being circulated, from Megan being involved in a prior altercation that resulted in her being shot and Tory simply being her protector, to the Chixtape artist himself being the shooter after arguing with Megan and her friend Kelsey Nicole who was also in the car. Whatever the situation ends up being, we just hope Meg makes a full recovery and that Tory didn’t just ruin his “short” career over something so minor.

Get well soon, Hot Girl Meg! Let us know what you think the truth is down below in the comments.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Conway Shares “From King To God” Tracklist With Freddie Gibbs, But Not Drake
79 525 6
0
Pink Sweat$ Has Pop Star Dreams & The Vision To Go With It
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows Tory Lanez Following Shooting Incident
79
0
Conway Shares “From King To God” Tracklist With Freddie Gibbs, But Not Drake
79
0
Pink Sweat$ Has Pop Star Dreams & The Vision To Go With It
93
0
Travis Scott Announces New Music With .WAV Radio Return
93
0
Drake’s Flows On “Popstar” & “Greece”: Fans React
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jhene Aiko Feat. Chris Brown & Snoop Dogg Tryna Smoke (Remix)
79
0
Jidenna Black Magic Hour
93
0
Calboy Clueless
106
0
The Kid LAROI Tell Me Why
93
0
Kygo & Tina Turner What's Love Got To Do With It (Remix)
119
0
Tinashe Rascals (Superstar)
132
0
Guapdad 4000 No Home For The Brave
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy” Video
66
0
Kaash Paige Names The Smoking Buddies On Her Bucket List On “How To Roll”
66
0
Freddie Gibbs Feat. Rick Ross “Scottie Beam” Video
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows Tory Lanez Following Shooting Incident
Conway Shares “From King To God” Tracklist With Freddie Gibbs, But Not Drake
Pink Sweat$ Has Pop Star Dreams & The Vision To Go With It