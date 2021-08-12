Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
66
0
Megan Thee Stallion
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1919
0
Pop Smoke Faith
781
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Fiery “Outta Town Freestyle”

Posted By on August 12, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion sounds like she has something to prove in her latest freestyle.

Megan Thee Stallion loves to flex her skills by releasing new freestyles every so often, sharpening her pen and reminding the world that she’s one of the most skilled women in the rap game right now. As she continues to tease her new music, she starred on the cover of Essence on Thursday. Additionally, she hyped her fans up with a quick lyrical exercise, popping off for her fiery “Outta Town Freestyle.”

Over the last year, fans have been attacking Megan after she publicly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the feet. The drama remains unsolved as the city of Los Angeles has an open case against Tory, and Megan is fighting back against her critics in her latest freestyle.


Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

“I got a nasty lil’ fetish, I’m a nasty lil’ bitch, I love to shit on these n***as, I love to piss off a bitch,” she starts off. “All you hoes can suck my p***y, disrespectfully, how a hoe gon’ punk me out my spot, they can’t get next to me. Your vocab don’t go past ‘period,’ hoe, don’t question me, any n***a publicly hating is making less than me.”

Her brash bars are on full display and fans are very excited to hear where Megan goes next. Listen to her dope new freestyle below and let us know what you think.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
66 525 5
0
Megan Thee Stallion
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
66
0
Megan Thee Stallion
93
0
Meek Mill Receives Nelson Mandela Foundation Humanitarian Award
132
0
Erykah Badu Apologizes To Obamas For Sharing Video Of Private Party
119
0
DaniLeigh Has Given Birth To Her Baby: Report
410
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rae Sremmurd Feat. Kodak Black Real Chill
106
0
Money Man Live Sum Mo
93
0
Injury Reserve Knees
146
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Redman, Nate Dogg & Warren G From Long Beach 2 Brick City
225
0
Machine Gun Kelly Feat. Travis Barker Papercuts
199
0
Strick Feat. Kaash Paige Bad Girl
199
0
midwxst Tic Tac Toe
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

EST Gee Feat. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez “5500 Degrees” Video
159
0
Isaiah Rashad Feat. Lil Uzi Vert “From The Garden ” Video
146
0
midwxst Reveals He Got Into Music From “Roblox” On “Top 5s”
225
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
Megan Thee Stallion
Meek Mill Receives Nelson Mandela Foundation Humanitarian Award