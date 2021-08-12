Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Fiery “Outta Town Freestyle”

Megan Thee Stallion loves to flex her skills by releasing new freestyles every so often, sharpening her pen and reminding the world that she’s one of the most skilled women in the rap game right now. As she continues to tease her new music, she starred on the cover of Essence on Thursday. Additionally, she hyped her fans up with a quick lyrical exercise, popping off for her fiery “Outta Town Freestyle.”

Over the last year, fans have been attacking Megan after she publicly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the feet. The drama remains unsolved as the city of Los Angeles has an open case against Tory, and Megan is fighting back against her critics in her latest freestyle.



Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

“I got a nasty lil’ fetish, I’m a nasty lil’ bitch, I love to shit on these n***as, I love to piss off a bitch,” she starts off. “All you hoes can suck my p***y, disrespectfully, how a hoe gon’ punk me out my spot, they can’t get next to me. Your vocab don’t go past ‘period,’ hoe, don’t question me, any n***a publicly hating is making less than me.”

Her brash bars are on full display and fans are very excited to hear where Megan goes next. Listen to her dope new freestyle below and let us know what you think.