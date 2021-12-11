Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Rod Wave Explains His Song “Nirvana” & Says He’s Not Suicidal
159
0
Kid Cudi Explains Why He Won’t Let His Shows Be Live Streamed
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2554
1
Papoose November
1482
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Walks The Stage At College Graduation

Posted By on December 11, 2021

Meg got her degree in health administration.

Ever since Megan Thee Stallion blew up, she has been preaching about her devotion to her studies. Starting at Prairie View A&M in Texas and eventually transferring to Texas Southern, Meg has been striving to receive her bachelor’s degree all while winning Grammys and topping charts.

Today, that hard work finally paid off, as she graduated from TSU with a degree in Health Administration from the College of Pharmacy and Health Services. She went to her in-person graduation ceremony at the TSU campus in Houston, and allowed her fans to tune in and cheer her on as well.

Ahead of her big day, Meg began promoting it on social media with Nike campaigns and photo shoots. In early November, she posed in a custom pink graduation stole. She captioned her post to reclaim Kendrick Lamar‘s bar about her in Baby Keem’s hit “Family Ties” from earlier this year: “2021 showed my ass and still went to class.”

She also took pictures in front of the large TSU sign on the school’s campus.

Then on Thursday (Dec. 9), she showed off exclusive Texas Southern Nike merchandise, as she signed a partnership with the sports brand in September.

For the graduation, Twitter gifted Meg with a personal hashtag to celebrate, as she tweeted that she wanted some of her fans, or “hotties,” to come to her graduation. The fans that didn’t attend, though, found a way to support by tweeting memes about their excitement for Meg’s accomplishment.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion walking the stage below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rod Wave Explains His Song “Nirvana” & Says He’s Not Suicidal
159 525 12
0
Kid Cudi Explains Why He Won’t Let His Shows Be Live Streamed
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Rod Wave Explains His Song “Nirvana” & Says He’s Not Suicidal
159
0
Kid Cudi Explains Why He Won’t Let His Shows Be Live Streamed
159
0
Doja Cat Praises Hip Hop Duo, Little Brother: “You’re A F*ckin’ Legend”
185
0
Kid Cudi Celebrates “MOTM3” Going Gold
304
0
French MontEd Lover Calls Out French Montana For Saying Its Easier To Make It In The NBA Than In Rapana Says Its Easier To Become An NBA Player Than A Rapper
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Notifications
146
0
Birdman & NBA YoungBoy Young Stunna
212
0
Abra Cadabra Lean Wit It
106
0
Stefflon Don Feat. BEAM Beg Mi Ah Link
119
0
Juice WRLD Doom
238
0
Fresco Trey Couple Hunnid
146
0
Dro Kenji Feat. Scorey & Internet Money FINDERS KEEPERS
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
384
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
291
0
Smiley “Made It” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Rod Wave Explains His Song “Nirvana” & Says He’s Not Suicidal
Kid Cudi Explains Why He Won’t Let His Shows Be Live Streamed
Doja Cat Praises Hip Hop Duo, Little Brother: “You’re A F*ckin’ Legend”