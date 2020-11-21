Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Collection Sells $1.2 Mil In 24 Hours

Hot Girl Meg is celebrating some “good news” today (November 20). Not only did Megan Thee Stallion release her anticipated debut album Good News, but the Houston rapper also raked in big bucks with Fashion Nova. Megan is the latest celebrity to boast her own collection with Fashion Nova, and much like her friend and predecessor Cardi B, Megan sold over a million dollars worth of goods in less than 24 hours.

According to TMZ, the 106-piece collection of clothing items was a big moneymaker for the rapper as it’s already acquired $1.2 million worth of sales in just a day. Cardi B’s collection sold out quickly as Fashion Nova didn’t seem prepared for the demand, but it’s reported that this time around they learned from their past mistakes.

Megan’s line ranges in prices from $24.99 to $199.99, and she’s been promoting her denim-heavy collection over the last few weeks. Because the rapper is 5’10”, it’s also reported that the collection will cater to tall women who often have difficulty in finding items. As Thee Stallion celebrates this accomplishment, Good News continues to climb iTunes charts, especially her controversial track “Shots Fired” where she directly addresses Tory Lanez and her ex-best friend Kelsey Nicole.